Margaret Matika, 87 years, formerly of Whitehall, died Thursday November 14th, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late John M. Matika. Born in North Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Holuko) Novak.
Margaret was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. She was the proprietor of her own ceramics business for many years before retiring. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by many.
Surviving are her children, son Gregory J. and wife Luann; daughter Karen M. Bartell and husband Matthew; sisters Sophie Patchinka; Anna Krawchuk; grandchildren Jason Cucchiara and James Cucchiara and great grandchildren Abigail, Madison and Chase; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Rose Zwiryk, Helen Novak, Catherine Terleski and Mary Mayorak.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Tuesday November 19th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1357 Newport Ave, Northampton, PA 18067. Her viewing will be from 8:30-9:30am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the Cedarbrook Therapeutic Recreation Department, 350 S Cedarbrook Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019