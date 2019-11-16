Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
1357 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Matika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Matika

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Matika Obituary
Margaret Matika, 87 years, formerly of Whitehall, died Thursday November 14th, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late John M. Matika. Born in North Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Holuko) Novak.

Margaret was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. She was the proprietor of her own ceramics business for many years before retiring. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by many.

Surviving are her children, son Gregory J. and wife Luann; daughter Karen M. Bartell and husband Matthew; sisters Sophie Patchinka; Anna Krawchuk; grandchildren Jason Cucchiara and James Cucchiara and great grandchildren Abigail, Madison and Chase; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Rose Zwiryk, Helen Novak, Catherine Terleski and Mary Mayorak.

Funeral services will be held at 10am Tuesday November 19th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1357 Newport Ave, Northampton, PA 18067. Her viewing will be from 8:30-9:30am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the Cedarbrook Therapeutic Recreation Department, 350 S Cedarbrook Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -