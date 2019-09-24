|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Margaret (Margie) Midas, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on September 22, 2019 at the age of 93.
Widow of Clement T. Midas she is survived by: daughter Nikki Leonzi wife of Richard; sons, Clement Midas and wife Teresa; David Midas and wife Patricia; grandchildren Jeffrey and Jennifer Leonzi, Kristin Sommers and husband David, Michele Lee Midas Miller and husband Ian, and Shaun Midas; great grandchildren Ryan and Madison Sommers, Gunnar, Hodge and Kade Midas.
Born in Lansford she is the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Kocha) Hager. She was predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Hager, Anna Hollan, and brothers Louis, Joseph, Edward, Michael, Charles, John, Thomas and Robert Hager; grandsons Clement Michael Midas and David Edward Midas.
A graduate of St. Michaels R.C.C., Margie retired from Western Electric in Allentown. She was a devoted member of SS. Peter and Paul R.C.C in Lansford where she sang in the choir and worked in the bingo kitchen for many years. Margie's life was focused on her family. She loved to cook, making halupkis, baking, gardening, enjoyed polka music, the Hometown Auction and her trips to the Dollar Tree.
She faced more than a few struggles in her life and will be remembered as a wonderful role model who had an enduring strength, kind and generous heart, a great laughter and her ability to be resourceful in the face of adversity. She was unforgettable and will be forever missed.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 27, 2019 at 11 o'clock A.M. from St. Josephs R.C.C. of the Panther Valley 462 West Ludlow Street Summit Hill, Pennsylvania 18250, Rev. Allen Hoffa to celebrate. Friends may call on the morning services from 9:30 A.M. until time of worship.
Interment SS. Peter & Paul R.C.C. Cemetery Summit Hill Pennsylvania.
Memorials in her name to: Special Olympics of Lehigh County, P.O. Box 339, East Texas, PA, 18046-0339
