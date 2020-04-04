|
|
Margaret Munn Collarini, 71, of Salisbury Twp., passed away April 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of Jerry Martin Collarini. They were married for 50 years in September 2019. Margaret was a homemaker. Born in Roanoke, VA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Stanley Steelman, Jr. and the late Margaret Voegel Steelman. Margaret attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Margaret was an avid daily walker who walked with a unique style. She was always ready to wave and smile at fellow walkers and motorists who passed her by. Margaret always returned home from her walks feeling blessed by the waves, horns, and smiles she received from those she met on her neighborhood walks.
Survivors: Husband, Daughters: Margaret R. wife of Daniel F. Hume of Tuscon, AZ and Colonel Katherine V. wife of Colonel Victor A. Suarez of Frederick, MD, Sister: Nell V. wife of James S. Whitlock of Raleigh, NC, Brothers: Herbert S. Steelman III and his wife Gail of St. Augustine, FL and Charles M. Steelman and his wife Jeannie of Lindale, GA, Brother-In-Law: Robert F. Collarini of Hancock, NY, Grandchildren: V.A. (Alex) Suarez, Jr, Jack M. Kindt, and Jayden Suarez and Step-Grandchildren: Tyler F. Hume and Ryan N. Hume.
A Memorial Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the Charitable Trust, 3725 Alexandra Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020