Margaret Graves, 85, of Center Valley and the wife of 63 years of Charles Graves, died May 1, 2020 at her home.



She was the daughter of Hilda and Rudolph Neumann of Oberlin Ohio. She is survived by son Richard, his wife and three grandchildren; daughter, Anne, and son Robert and his wife.



A devout Christian, she devoted her life to serving others as a friend, school teacher, social worker, volunteer, and active participant in many community activities.



She loved being with family and friends, reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and was a talented and prolific seamstress.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Norcross Weber Funeral Home in Coopersburg with a public memorial service to be announced later.



Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Lehigh Public Library.



