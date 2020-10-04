1/1
Margaret O. Wisler
Margaret O. Wisler, 93, of Quakertown died September 30, 2020 at Independence Court, Quakertown. She was the loving wife of the late Albert Robert "Bob" Wisler. They were married almost 67 years. Born in White Lake, NY she was the daughter of the late Raymond & Julia (Longyear) Wheeler. Margaret graduated from Sarasota Florida High School and when moving afterward to Pennsylvania she met her future husband Bob at the former Best Maid Hoisery Mill in Quakertown. She later worked at numerous manufacturing jobs, retiring in 1982 from J G Furniture. Margaret was a long time active member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church, Quakertown and also the Quakertown Senior Center. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, and baker canning many foods from their garden. She also enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, crocheting, and liked to watch the Phillies games with her late husband Bob. She along with her late husband became highly skilled ballroom dancers and, also belonged to the Quaker 8's Square Dancers. Margaret also played the accordion, but above all, Margaret was a devoted, loving, affectionate wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by four daughters Linda Wisler, Carol Horton, Cheryl Mirarchi (Tony), and Lois Wisler. Six grandchildren, Kenneth (Paula), David (Kandy), Curt (Pam), Heather, Christopher, and Jason, ten great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Predeceased by a son Robert T., a brother John Wheeler and a sister May Coddington. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to North Shore Animal League 25 Davis Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050 or to the Alzheimer's Association 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
