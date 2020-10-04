Margaret O. Wisler, 93, of Quakertown died September 30, 2020 at Independence Court, Quakertown. She was the loving wife of the late Albert Robert "Bob" Wisler. They were married almost 67 years. Born in White Lake, NY she was the daughter of the late Raymond & Julia (Longyear) Wheeler. Margaret graduated from Sarasota Florida High School and when moving afterward to Pennsylvania she met her future husband Bob at the former Best Maid Hoisery Mill in Quakertown. She later worked at numerous manufacturing jobs, retiring in 1982 from J G Furniture. Margaret was a long time active member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church, Quakertown and also the Quakertown Senior Center. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, and baker canning many foods from their garden. She also enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, crocheting, and liked to watch the Phillies games with her late husband Bob. She along with her late husband became highly skilled ballroom dancers and, also belonged to the Quaker 8's Square Dancers. Margaret also played the accordion, but above all, Margaret was a devoted, loving, affectionate wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by four daughters Linda Wisler, Carol Horton, Cheryl Mirarchi (Tony), and Lois Wisler. Six grandchildren, Kenneth (Paula), David (Kandy), Curt (Pam), Heather, Christopher, and Jason, ten great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Predeceased by a son Robert T., a brother John Wheeler and a sister May Coddington. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to North Shore Animal League 25 Davis Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050 or to the Alzheimer's Association
399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.