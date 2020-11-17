1/1
Margaret P. Zartler
Margaret "Margie" P. Zartler, 84, of Macungie, joined her husband, Charlie, in Heaven on his 90th birthday on November 7, 2020. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Frank Paul and Mary (Treiber) Vargo. Margaret was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 57 years, Karl "Charlie" F. Zartler in 2014.

Margie graduated from Central Catholic high school, Class of 1954. After, she went on to work at Air Products for 20 years where she was also a member of the activities committee. Outside of work she was a den mother for the local cub scouts and a lifetime member of St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church. She also was a talented baker, gardener, and artist.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Mark and wife, Nancy, Michele Mueller and husband, Jeffrey, and Mary Zartler; grandchildren: Vincent and wife, Jen, Tony and his wife, Stacy, Kelli, Kristopher, Jeffrey "Jesse" II, Steve, and Stephanie; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Tyler, Camryn, Silas, Isla, and Zuly; sister in laws: Yuri, Joan and Barbara, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by her sisters, Mary Kovacs, Anna Vargo and Anne Vargo, and her brothers, Julius, Frank, and James Vargo.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's name to St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church, 510 W. Union Street Allentown, PA 18101.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
