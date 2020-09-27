1/1
Margaret R. Fegley
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret R. Fegley, 93, of Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles C. Fegley. Born April 28, 1927 in McAdoo, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Yanyo) Borhi. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. Survivors: sons, Mark S. Fegley and his wife, Julieanne, and Timothy C. Fegley and his wife, Brenda; daughter, Linda S. Fegley; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Orderko; and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her son, David G. Fegley, brother, Stephen, and sister, Agnes. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 26, 2020
Brenda and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Never let those memories go.
Dianesuba
Friend
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Margaret (Kassick)Archer
Family
September 25, 2020
M
September 25, 2020
We will miss you Nana. Love you so very much.
Missy B
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved