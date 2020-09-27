Margaret R. Fegley, 93, of Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles C. Fegley. Born April 28, 1927 in McAdoo, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Yanyo) Borhi. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. Survivors: sons, Mark S. Fegley and his wife, Julieanne, and Timothy C. Fegley and his wife, Brenda; daughter, Linda S. Fegley; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Orderko; and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her son, David G. Fegley, brother, Stephen, and sister, Agnes. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
.