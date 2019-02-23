|
|
Margaret R. Gallagher, 78, of Coopersburg, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of James E. Gallagher. They were married for 56 years last April. Margaret was born in Philadelphia a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Lutz. She was employed by Rodale Press for many years before retiring in 1997. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Limeport for 41 years. Survivors: Son, Michael E. Gallagher and his wife Ingrid U. Bohn of Pennsburg; twin daughters, Jennifer L. and her husband Daniel I. Vohris of Center Valley and Jeanine M. and her husband Michael S. Tiscio of Northampton; grandchildren, Emma and Lorelai Vorhis, Brayden and Aubrey Tiscio.Services: 1:30 P.M. Tuesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 12:30 – 1:30 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019