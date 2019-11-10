Home

Margaret Rooney 92, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday November 6, 2019. Margaret was the wife of the late Robert Rooney Sr.. Born in Locust Gap, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Veronica (Kurtz) O'Brien. After graduating from the Scared Heart School of Nursing, Margaret worked as a registered nurse at Sacred Heart hospital for many years prior to her retirement in 1992. She was honored as the recipient of the Helen Seips Award in Nursing. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Nurses Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society, and volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital. Surviving are her sons: Tim (Jean) of Allentown, Robert Jr. (Judy) of Coopersburg, Patrick (Toni) of Chambersburg, and Michael (Trina) of Bethlehem. Margaret's brother is William (MaryLou) of Lewisburg. She has 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Rosemary Gallagher, and Joanne Higgins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Thomas More Church. Calling will be from 9:00-10:30 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the . Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019
