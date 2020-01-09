Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd.
Margaret Rose Ardizzone Obituary
Margaret Rose (Sfredda) Ardizzone, 101, formerly of Bethlehem, died January 7, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. Born in Bethlehem, Margaret was the eldest child of Marino and Julia (DeLaurentis) Sfredda. Margaret was the loving wife of Michael L. Ardizzone from 1941 until his death in 1973. She was married for 22 years to Frank Maroski who died in 2011.

A graduate of Bethlehem High School, Margaret and her husband, Michael were partners in Ardizzone Framing in Bethlehem.

Margaret is survived by her son, Thomas Ardizzone; daughter-in-law, Siobhan; granddaughter, Lucia; sisters-in-law, Pearl Sfredda and Debbie Sfredda; many nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, husbands, sisters, Gerri Andreucci Horon and Helen Downs, brothers, Rinaldo Sfredda and Albert Sfredda, and infant son, Michael Ardizzone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Calling hour is in the church from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

Margaret received loving and faithful care by so many at Fellowship Community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fellowship Community, Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, PA. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
