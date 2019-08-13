Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Margaret Rose Korpics Obituary
Margaret Rose Korpics, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Cedarbrook - Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Stephan and Mary (Shamanek) Korpics. A graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, Margaret earned an L.P.N. certificate and was employed as a nurse at Cedarbrook for 20 years before retiring in 1986.

Surviving are six nieces: Barbara Weaver, Jean Lasover, Mary Jane Musike, Deborah Nielsen, Marian Aranyos and Janet Benson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, in Holy Ghost Church, followed by burial in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call 9:30 a.m. until mass time in the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
