Margaret Rowan, 88, of Breinigsville, formerly of St. Clair died Monday at , Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.



Born in St. Clair, November 9, 1930, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen (Prokopetz) Stefonick. She was a graduate of St. Clair High School.



Margaret worked in the Garment Industry for several area factories and was active in many local groups and projects in her earlier years.



She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, St. Clair.



She was preceded in death by her husband William Rowan in 2018, 3 sisters Mary Cromyak, Barbera Guerra, Juleanne Gregitis; 3 brothers Michael Stefonick, George Stefonick, and John Stefonick.



Surviving are son Matthew Rowan and his wife Paz of Macungie; a daughter Elaine Bogage of Atlanta, GA; sister Elizabeth Filer of St. Clair; Nieces and Nephews, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St. St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, St. Clair, is in charge of arrangements.