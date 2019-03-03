Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Margaret S. Mohap, 98, formerly of Miller Heights, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Above and Beyond, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Mohap, Sr. to whom she was married for 52 years. She was born in Miller Heights on October 3, 1920 to the late John and Helen (Makuvek) Svanda. Margaret was an operator at Hellertown Manufacturing for 17 years until retiring. She was a member of the former First Hungarian Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.SURVIVORS: Sons: Frank J. Jr. (Ann) Mohap of Johnson City, TN, Ronald J. (Linda) Mohap of Nazareth, John L. (Diane) Mohap of Fountain Hill; 6 grandchildren; 11 great Grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: John, Stephen, Paul and Helen Krauss.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10- 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: memorials in Margaret's name to the Good Shepherd Home, 601 St. John St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019
