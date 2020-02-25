Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
1343 Newport Avenue
Northampton, PA
Margaret (Sliworsky) Sayuk, 93, formerly of Northampton, died peacefully in Brooksville, FL, late Saturday evening. She was the wife of the late Stephen Sayuk who passed in 2014. Born in Hazleton, Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Semen and Mary (Sobeck) Sliworsky.

Margaret was employed for many years in the garment/textile industry. She was a member of St. John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton. She enjoyed volunteering at both St. Nicholas Ukrainian Club, and for church fund raisers and events.

Survivors: daughter, Theresa wife of Walter Panik of Scottsdale, AZ. sons, Stephen M. and wife Veronica of Adventura, FL, Rev. Msgr Thomas Sayuk with whom she resided. 4 grandchildren. 6 great grandchildren.

Services: Divine Liturgy, 10:00AM Saturday, St. John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 7-8:30PM Friday and 9-9:30AM Saturday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Parastas, 9:15AM Saturday in funeral home. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Main Street, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
