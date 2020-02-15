|
Margaret "Elsie" Schmiedeberg, 94, of Easton, passed away in Cedarbrook - Fountain Hill, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was a former Parishioner of St. Jane Frances De Chantal Church and was a nurse working many years in area hospitals until retiring. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Conover-Kunsman (Brian) of Saylorsburg and grandchildren, Mark Parisi (Samantha), Donald Conover (Sarah), Sean Conover (Leesha) and 3 great grandchildren.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing this Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM and Wednesday from 10:00 -11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St. Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020