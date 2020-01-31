|
Margaret (Kaufmann) Sewald, 88, of Bethlehem passed away January 29, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Deacon Richard T. Sewald Sr. who passed away in 2008. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sophia (Copf) Kaufmann. Margaret worked for 21 years, before her retirement, as a Supervisor in the Cafeteria for Muhlenberg Hospital. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.
Survivors: son- Richard T. Sewald Jr. and wife Deborah of Bethlehem; daughters- Diane M. Kemper and late husband Charles of Waynesboro, Kathleen A. Herencia and late husband Roger of Cambridge Springs; grandchildren- Richard and wife Kim Sewald, Ryan and wife Renea Sewald, Crista and husband Patrick Brawley, Rachel and husband Adam Dries; great grandchildren- Hailey and Damon Sewald, Ashley, Jenna and Cody Sewald, Madelyn and Hunter Brawley, Ceclia and Joshua Dries. She was predeceased by 12 siblings.
A calling time will be held Saturday, February 8th 9:30-11AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020