Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Margaret Stoisits
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stoisits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Stoisits

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Peggy" Stoisits Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Stoisits, 91, passed away Saturday, February 23rd at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Albert Stoisits of Northampton. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Holzer) Fassman. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School (1945) and Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing (1948), while enlisted in the US Cadet Nurse Corps. Peggy was a registered nurse, first working at Sacred Heart Hospital and later in private practice with Dr. John Kucharczuk. Following her career in nursing, she co-owned Al's Meat Market in Stiles. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Stiles. Survivors: son, John Stoisits; daughters, Jane, wife of Carl Hittner, and Patricia, wife of Michael Stimpfl; granddaughters, Allison, Amanda, and Michelle; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Zayne, Anthony, Edward, Benjamin, and Lilly. She was predeceased by brother, John, and sisters, Vilma Szep, Frieda Braun, and Anna Zimitz. Services: Calling hours are Friday, 8:30 AM until 9:45 AM at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E 21st St, Northampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1st at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Northampton. Contributions: memorials to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now