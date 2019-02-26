Margaret "Peggy" Stoisits, 91, passed away Saturday, February 23rd at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Albert Stoisits of Northampton. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Holzer) Fassman. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School (1945) and Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing (1948), while enlisted in the US Cadet Nurse Corps. Peggy was a registered nurse, first working at Sacred Heart Hospital and later in private practice with Dr. John Kucharczuk. Following her career in nursing, she co-owned Al's Meat Market in Stiles. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Stiles. Survivors: son, John Stoisits; daughters, Jane, wife of Carl Hittner, and Patricia, wife of Michael Stimpfl; granddaughters, Allison, Amanda, and Michelle; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Zayne, Anthony, Edward, Benjamin, and Lilly. She was predeceased by brother, John, and sisters, Vilma Szep, Frieda Braun, and Anna Zimitz. Services: Calling hours are Friday, 8:30 AM until 9:45 AM at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E 21st St, Northampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1st at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Northampton. Contributions: memorials to the church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary