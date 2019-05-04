|
Margaret (Mickey) C. Strohl, born January 14, 1932 in Maunch Chunk, PA to Charles and Mabel Strohl passed away April 27, 2019. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Allentown, PA. She worked for Palumbo Textile Mill for many years. Mickey loved traveling, doing crossword puzzles and reading. She was precede in death by her sister and companion Mayme F. Strohl.Survivors: brother, Charles Strohl II; niece, Debbie Reagan; nephew, Charles Strohl III all of Hopkinsville, KY. Niece and caretaker, Eileen Moser of Allentown, PA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside service 12:00pm May 11, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Air Port Road Allentown, PA.
Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019