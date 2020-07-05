Margaret Townsend Baldock passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 in her home at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem PA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Albert Lawrence Baldock. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Elleine Cameron Townsend and Reginel Erbin Townsend. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College in 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts in Languages and Journalism. After graduation she worked in Philadelphia as an assistant editor at Curtis Publishing's Holiday Magazine and edited James Michener's Sayonara when it was serialized for the magazine. She married Albert "Al" Baldock in 1952 and the couple moved to Schenectady, NY for 8 years before settling at Buckwampun Farm in Springtown in 1965. Margaret was very involved in her community. She served as the President of the Junior League of Schenectady, NY, served on the board of Moravian Academy, Bethlehem, PA from 1975-80 and was chairman of Moravian Academy's Annual Giving from 1976-77. In the mid 1980's she was chairman of the Academy's Merle-Smith Society. She later served as a director of the Bucks Bucks County Heritage Conservancy and a docent for the Michener Museum in Doylestown, PA.



Survivors: Daughters, Cameron Baldock Adair of Knoxville, TN and Alison Reams Tucker of Raleigh, NC; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kay Melton of Hickory, NC.



Services: Graveside at the Springtown Cemetery on Thursday, June 25th. Arrangements by Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home.



Contributions: New Bethany Ministries, 333 West 4th Street, Bethlehem 18015.



