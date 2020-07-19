Margaret Toth, of Allentown, passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in Apatistvanfalva, Hungary to John and Julia (Zavercz) Csaszar and had been married to Stephen Toth, who passed in 1999. She immigrated to the United States in 1954 and worked at Egypt Star Bakery. She went on to work for Phoenix Clothes, in Allentown, for 35 years. Margaret was a member of St. Stephen's of Hungary Church for over fifty years where she was a member of the women's auxiliary. She volunteered for many church events and was known for her baking. She was predeceased by her brother's: Balazs, John, Joe, and Vendel. Margaret is survived by her Daughter: Adriane and husband James Zernhelt. Son: Stephen J. Toth, Grandchildren: Courtney and husband Chad Bathgate, Nicholas Zernhelt and wife Kirstin. Great Grandson: Chase Logan Bathgate. Services: On Friday July 24th a viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00PM and on Saturday July 25 from 8:00-9:00AM at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held just for the family following the viewing.



