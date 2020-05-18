Marge (Stummer) Tarola, 92, of Hellertown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 while at Saucon Valley Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel R. Tarola for 57 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Kalmar) Stummer. She was a member of St. John Capistrano Church for 80 years where she was a Eucharistic Minister & made noodles. Later, she was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where was a member of the Fellowship Group & the Ladies Group. Marge was also a member of the Lower Saucon Township Groovy Movers & coloring group. Marge was a postulant at St. Joseph Hill Academy in Staten Island, NY where she attended Fordham University. She worked at the Bethlehem Steel office & sewed for R.K. Laros Silk Company & for Warners.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Marjorie Mainhart of Hellertown; son, Daniel and his wife, Faina, of Acton, Mass.; grandchildren, Andrew Mainhart of Catasauqua and Sara Brown and her husband, Christopher, of Fogelsville as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Riley & Finn Brown of Fogelsville and Anton, Sam, Rafi, Oliver & Michelle Kutsman of Boston. She was preceded in death by her sisters Rose Hoffner, Elizabeth Huffsmith, Catherine Molnar and Veronica Opitz and her son in law Thomas (Tim) Mainhart.
SERVICES: A Drive-Thru Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. The Mass of Christian Burial and inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Marge's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to the church.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2020.