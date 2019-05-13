Margery Bertha Meterko, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away May 9, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Becker) Coyle. Margery was employed in production for the former Pet Milk Company in Allentown where she operated every piece of equipment in the plant. She was very talented and skilled. She completed her own home remodeling and landscaping projects and she could fix almost anything. Surviving is a son Michael of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Kyla and Grayson; and her beloved cocker spaniel, Maggie. She was pre-deceased by brothers Jeffrey and Larry Coyle. Memorial Services will be on Tuesday, May 14th at 7 PM at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Friends may call from 6-7 PM. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary