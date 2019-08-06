|
Margherita Casamassa, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019 in her home. She was the loving wife of the late Giuseppe Casamassa who passed away on January 1, 2010. Born in Foiano di Val Fortore, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Michele A. and Maria Grace (Corvino) Gentilcore. Margherita was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening and she loved spending time with her family.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her children Michael Casamassa of Bethlehem, daughter Marie Hingston and her husband Michael of Nazareth and Joseph Casamassa of Bethlehem; 4 grandchildren Christina, Daniel, Kaitlyn Seng and her husband William and Tyler and his wife Katelyn and great grandson Bodie Seng.
SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Margherita's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantlemifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 65 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to the , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019