Margie B. Kern, 91, formerly of Allentown, passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home in Leesburg, FL. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Braker) Beck. She was predeceased in death by loving husband of 64 years, David T. Kern. Margie graduated from Allentown High School, Class of 45 and Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 48. She was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughter Eileen Kern, with whom she resided, daughter Cheryl Leffler and her husband, Ernie, all of Leesburg, FL. Brother in Laws: George Kern (Mary), Robert Kern (Lucy). Brother in laws Arthur (Pearl) Kern, James Kern and John Kern predeceased her.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by Page-Thesus Funeral Home of Leesburg FL and Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Road, Allentown, PA,18103 or to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020