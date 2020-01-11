Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie B. Kern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie B. Kern Obituary
Margie B. Kern, 91, formerly of Allentown, passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home in Leesburg, FL. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Braker) Beck. She was predeceased in death by loving husband of 64 years, David T. Kern. Margie graduated from Allentown High School, Class of 45 and Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 48. She was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Daughter Eileen Kern, with whom she resided, daughter Cheryl Leffler and her husband, Ernie, all of Leesburg, FL. Brother in Laws: George Kern (Mary), Robert Kern (Lucy). Brother in laws Arthur (Pearl) Kern, James Kern and John Kern predeceased her.

Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by Page-Thesus Funeral Home of Leesburg FL and Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Road, Allentown, PA,18103 or to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -