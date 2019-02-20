|
Margo A. Roberts, 60, of Walnutport passed away, Monday, February 18, 2019 in her home. Born on July 5, 1958 in Vallejo, CA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest R. and Asta M. (Magnusdottir) Roberts. Margo was employed by Paris Neckwear, Walnutport until its closing.She is survived by brothers: Hugh Roberts and wife Brenda of Tampa, Fl, David Roberts and wife Patti of Walnutport; Cousin: Charles Meckes; Niece: Nicole Kirkwood Norris; Nephews: Daniel and Christopher Roberts; Great-niece: Novaleigh.A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at the funeral home.
