Marguerite E. (Mike) Morganelli, age 89, of Bethlehem, joined her beloved husband John in new life on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite (Dunn) and the late Owen McFadden. She was married to the love of her life, John A. Morganelli, for 53 years until his passing on May 14, 2004, but she continued to wear their wedding rings until she joined him again. Marguerite worked at various garment factories as well as at Rite Aid Pharmacy. She was previously a member of Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary church and most recently a very devoted member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She enjoyed many things throughout the years, including: bowling, baking, bingo, cooking, dancing, movies, theatre, reading, crossword puzzles, tv, and shopping and lunch with her best friend (Cathy). She delighted in taking part in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the PTA at Our Lady of Pompeii for her children and later, for her grandchildren, volunteering at Spring Garden Elementary. She was extremely excited to have experienced her very first plane ride at the age of 80 to Disney World with the LHSGB. After that, nothing could stop her from planning her next trip! She loved having everyone over for holiday meals and was a wonderful cook. She loved attending events at DeSales University, of which there were many. She even went to a college party with her grandson! She was grateful that the friends of her grandchildren welcomed her with open arms whenever they would see her. She felt truly blessed to have welcomed her first great-granddaughter, Addison, in August of 2019. She loved watching her children and grandchildren grow up, and she looked forward to watching Addison grow each day. She enjoyed seeing the pictures and videos the kids shared of their lives. Special thanks to Nemo Atiyeh, the President/Administrator at SVM, and her wonderful group of staff and caregivers (too many to mention). Mom loved so many of you and was thrilled when someone would stop to visit her (and the candy drawer!). She loved wearing her hats and jewelry, and especially loved the comments she received on them! She was very proud of her apartment at the Manor and never hesitated to show it off to prospective members. In addition, thank you to all of her Family Pillars Hospice care staff for their kindness and support during these last few months. We are so grateful for the arrangements you made to transport and care for mom so she could witness her son, John, don his judicial robe as a judge in Northampton County. She was a proud democrat who never missed a chance to vote or support her son. Marguerite will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her son, the Honorable Judge John M. Morganelli and his wife Diana and daughter, Sandra and husband Guy Elliott; Grandchildren, John Michael Morganelli and wife Carolyn, Christopher Morganelli and fiancée Abby, Laura Morganelli, Kyle Elliott and Samantha, Kelsey Elliott, and her great-granddaughter Addison Morganelli – who will know "grammy" through our eyes and by passing down the many stories we all have about our grammy until we all meet again. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Angeline and husband James Rieger, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Owen McFadden. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Connell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church of Bethlehem or Family Pillars Hospice of Bethlehem.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.