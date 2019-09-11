|
|
Marguerite Georgine Huber (nee) Goldbeck is now with her Lord and Savior, having passed from this life to her promised eternal life on September 8, 2019. She was born May 20, 1923 in Philadelphia to George B. and Marguerite E. Goldbeck. She later lived in Colwyn, Delaware County, and was employed by Delaware County National Bank. At that time, she served as secretary and president of Colwyn Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. After moving to Allentown in 1964, she was employed by Merchants National Bank in various positions. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown and was active throughout her lifetime in the church, loving each and every one in that congregation.
Survivors: daughter, Judith May Greig, Lehighton; granddaughters, Bree A. Greig, Markham Ontario, Maren C. Schoenberger and husband, Troy, Lehighton; great grandchildren, Koy M. Wentz, Mia A. Schoenberger; brother, George B. Goldbeck, Egg Harbor NJ; nieces, Beth L. Charette and husband, Louis, Townsend TN, Ruth Devlin and husband, Don, Aiken SC, Susan H. Walker, Longmont CO; friend and devoted companion, Francis A. Harper, Allentown; other family members and friends. Marguerite was predeceased by her husband of 26 years, Louis Brehm Huber, Sr., son, Louis, Jr., parents, and sister, May E. Kaufman.
Services: 11 AM Thursday in church, 4601 Tilghman St. Visitation will be 10 AM until service time. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019