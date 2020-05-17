Marguerite (Marge) Miller, age 99, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was married for 58 years to Edgar K. Miller, Jr., who passed away in 2005. Marguerite and her triplet sisters were born August 23,1920 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Walter E. Kirchner and Marjorie (Roberts) Kirchner. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY, where she later taught English for 4 years. Marguerite earned a B.A. (English) from William Smith College in Geneva, NY in 1942 and an M.A. (Education) from Columbia University in 1946.



Survivors: Children- Richard Miller and wife Alice of Madison WI, Robert Miller and wife Joyce of San Jose CA, Elizabeth Hauss and husband Ronald of Bethlehem, Marilyn Leiby and husband Richard of Fogelsville, and Nancy Miller of Macungie; 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren; Sister- Catherine Roth of Delmar NY; She will be lovingly remembered as "Aunt Rite" by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Walter Kirchner Jr., Grace Haddad, and Frances Hornberger.



Marguerite and her triplet sisters, Catherine and Frances, were well known in Floral Park as a smart and active team, watched over by their proud older sister Grace. They all excelled academically and played sports throughout high school and college. The "Trips" all attended William Smith College, where they met their future husbands at Hobart, the affiliated men's college. Through the challenges of the Great Depression and WWII and wherever life took them, they were always close in spirit. The sisters lived full, active lives, and were the longest-living triplets known until Frances' death at age 98.



Marguerite and Ed lived on Long Island, near Pittsburgh, and in Allentown, before retiring to N Fort Myers FL. They enjoyed golf and tennis into their early 80's. In summer, Marguerite and Ed traveled the country with their Airstream, visiting family and friends. They returned to Allentown in 2003, where Marguerite lived at Luther Crest Retirement Community for 16 years. There she served as President of the Residents' Association for 2 years, and participated in many of the activities they had to offer.



Family and faith were always important to Marguerite. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and volunteered with PTAs in all of her communities. An early Methodist, she became an active member of Presbyterian Churches wherever they lived. She served as Elder and Deacon, and held leadership positions in Presbyterian Women. Marguerite was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, where she participated in the Ladies Sewing Group. In addition to being a formidable bridge player, Marguerite was an avid Scrabble player, loved reading, crossword puzzles, and trivia. Marguerite's civic involvement included the Allentown Women's Club, Meals on Wheels, and covering local township meetings for the Emmaus Free Press.



Marguerite will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for her sense of humor, her cheerful and giving nature, and a sharp wit.



The family sends its gratitude to The Lutheran Home of Topton staff and Bayada Hospice for the comfort and care they provided to her.



A celebration of Marguerite's life will be held at a later date. She will be interred at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown MD. The Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc, Kutztown PA have been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 W Tilghman St Allentown, PA 18104, or PBS Channel 39, 839 Sesame St, Bethlehem, PA 18015.



