Maria Cristina Santana



Maria Cristina Santana, age 92, of Bethlehem, PA went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Ruben Santana, who preceded her in death in 2006.



Her life consisted of caring for family, her faith in Jesus Christ and her service to her church.



She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on February 20, 1927, to Cristino and Emilia Rivera. She is survived by her sons, Reuben Jr and his wife Lillian; Joshua and his wife Elizabeth; Carlos and his wife Patricia. She is also survived by her cherished precious jewels, her 9 grandchildren, her 17 great grandchildren and her 3 great-great children.



Friends are welcome to greet the family and attend celebration of life memorial service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of Bethlehem at 822 E, 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana of Bethlehem.



www.connellfuneral.com



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary