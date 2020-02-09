|
Maria da Purificação Martins, 80 of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born August 3, 1939 in Setúbal, Portugal; daughter of the late José Maria da Cruz and Celeste de Jesus d'Oliveira. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 55 years, Luis Augusto Martins.
Maria immigrated to the United States in 1975. She had a strong work ethic and made a career as a sewing machine operator. Maria enjoyed making crocheted items, window treatments and women's clothing for her family and friends. She loved to cook and bake.
She will be dearly missed by her sons, Fernando Martins and his wife, Ana Paula; João Martins and his wife, Sharon; and Nuno Martins and his wife, Abigail; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Allison, Ethan, Claire, Max, and Gage; as well as her sisters, Julia & Celeste and her brother, Antonio, all in Portugal. Maria was preceded in death by her sister Angelina and her brothers, José and Manuel.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a service to immediately follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020