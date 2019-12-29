|
Maria H. Thompson, 77, of Coplay, PA (N. Whitehall Twp.), passed away suddenly late Friday night, December 20, 2019, at her home. Born March 13, 1942 in Hindenberg/Oberschlesien, Germany, Maria was the daughter of the late Hugo Elsner and the late Mathilde (Schwarz) Elsner. She was the wife of Gary R. Thompson with whom she shared 56 years of marriage this past July 25, 2019.
Maria was adored, cherished, and loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a master of everything crafts, baking, cooking, sewing, knitting, rug and jewelry creating.
Surviving along with her husband are her two daughters, Marion T., wife of James Sell of Wesley Chapel, FL and Christine M., wife of Barry (Bart) Bartholomew of Bethlehem, PA; her eldest sister, Renate Slavicek of Hof/Saale, Germany; 5 grandchildren and their spouses (Justin & Felicia; Alexander & Jackie; Steven & Hayley; Nicole & Justin Tran; Austin & Kristin) and 6 great-grandchildren (Aedyn, Isabella, Adalena, Evelyn, Arabella, and Maverick).
Services will be private at the request of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019