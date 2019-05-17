|
Maria Habetler, 88, of Northampton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Ignac Habetler. Born June 4, 1930 in Horvatlovo, Vas Megye, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Etelka (Cseri) Rajkovac. Maria worked as a seamstress for many years. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was a member of the former St Michael's Catholic Church in Northampton. Survivors: sons, John Habetler, Mr. & Mrs. Steve Habetler; grandchildren, Tracy, wife of Simon Dragovits, Steve Habetler and his wife Rachel; great grandchildren, Courtney, Autumn, Kendall; sisters, Stella Pock and Goldie Skrapits. Maria was predeceased by 6 siblings. Services: A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call 10 -11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019