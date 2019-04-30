Maria J. Duh, a 50 year resident of Allentown, PA passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. She was born August 15, 1927 in Budapest, Hungary. Maria and husband Rudolf C. Duh (deceased) escaped communism in Hungary in 1956 with their children. She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Allentown, PA and a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo, FL. She resided in Largo, FL since 2007 in Pointe West ROC Park.Maria had a passion for storytelling, composing poetry and the art of cooking Hungarian cuisine. She perfected speaking "Hunglish", a combination of Hungarian and English languages. She is survived by her eldest daughter Kristina Gladfelter and son-in-law Donald Gladfelter of Largo, FL; grandson Rudolf Duh and daughter-in-law Ventura Duh of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson Eric Mattson, granddaughter-in-law Lissette Mattson, and great grandson Nathaniel Mattson of Bordentown, NJ. She will be laid to rest in Laurel Cemetery in Whitehall Twp, PA next to her beloved husband.In lieu of flowers, prayers and Masses are most appreciated.Condolences can be sent to: Kristina Gladfelter 12651 Seminole Blvd Lot 8 P Largo, Fl 33778 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary