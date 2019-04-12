Home

Marian A. Benner

Marian A. Benner Obituary
Marian A. Benner, 102, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away April 10, 2019 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the widow of Bernard "Beach" S. Benner, who passed away in 1978. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Louis H. and Elizabeth (Miller) Pritz. Marian was a member of West Side Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Survivors: Son, Jeffrey B. Benner. She was predeceased by her Daughter, Beverly A. Oleksy in 2016. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019
