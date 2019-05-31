Marian A. Meitzler, 90 of Hillsborough, N.J. formerly of Bethlehem PA passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Hillsborough, N.J. Born October 19, 1928 in Springfield Twp, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Schrantz and the late Annie (Stever) Schrantz. She was the wife of the late Herbert W. Meitzler who passed away in August 2017. Marian worked as a seamstress, food service technician, and homemaker over the years, Her biggest joys were taking care of her family and working in her garden. Surviving are daughter, Annie E. Stiles of Branchburg, NJ, son, William H. Meitzler and wife Carrie, of Chicago, IL, Sister Mrs. Lucille J. Smith of Effort, PA., 5 Grandchildren: Dan, Kevin, William, Faith and Grace.A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday June 3, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary