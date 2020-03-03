|
Marian Anna Rasich, 95, of Easton, passed away on February 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Rasich who passed in 1996. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Hottle) Anderson. Marian worked as a custodian for Bethlehem Area School District and was a seamstress at the former Beth-Leon Togs. She enjoyed making pierogis at Saint Stanislaus Polish Church in Bethlehem. She also shelled peanuts at Christ Reformed Church; and she was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. Surviving are daughters: Bonita "Bonnie", wife of John Budura, of Allentown; Beverly, wife of John "Jack" D. Harrison Jr., of Easton; a grandson: Joseph Morganelli, and his wife Michelle, of Florida; a step granddaughter: Amanda Harrison; 6 great grandchildren: Angelica, Christopher, Maximus, Brandon, Annabella, and Autumn; and 2 nephews: William Kear, and Wynn Anderson. She was predeceased by siblings: John Anderson, and Louise Kear. All are welcome to gather beginning at 10:30 AM. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at New Creation UCC, 3730 Nicholas St., Easton, PA 18045. Interment will be held privately. Contributions may be made in her memory to, St. Luke's Hospice House, c/o The Development Office, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. To leave online condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020