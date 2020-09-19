Marian B. (Dimmig) Heft, 101, formerly of Springtown, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late Ralph E. Heft, who died Dec. 8, 1996. She was born in June 22, 1919 on Hellertown to the late Frederick and Mamie (Mease) Dimmig. Marian was a secretary for J.C. Hershey, Springtown for 35 years before retiring. She is a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springtown, Springtown Volunteer Fire Co., & Silver Creek Athletic Assoc. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to play at different courses.
SURVIVORS: Loving children: Ralph E. (Barbara)Heft, Jr. of Quakertown, Karen J, (Bernard J.) Gallagher of Emmaus; sister: Marguerite Gutshall of Springtown; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother: Frederick "Fritz" Dimmig.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, PO Box 216, Springtown, PA 18081.