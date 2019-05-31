Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
New Bethel Church
135 New Bethel Church Road
Kempton, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel Church
135 New Bethel Church Road
Kempton, PA
Marian E. Bond Obituary
Marian E. Bond, 96, of Kempton, PA., passed away May 29, 2019 at Country Meadows, Wyomissing, PA. She was the widow of Nevin Alfred Bond. Born in Jacksonville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Edwin H. and Annie G. (Krick) Fetherolf. She was a member of New Bethel Church, Kempton, and the Kempton Red Hat Society. Survivors: daughter, Rosemary, wife of Jay C. Drey of Kutztown; sons, Gary E. (Jan) Bond of Kutztown, Jeffrey N. Bond, David M. (Deborah) Bond, Jonathan C. (Kelly) Bond, all of Kempton; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Fosbrook of Walnutport. Marian was also predeceased by her oldest son, Brian A. Bond; two brothers; and one sister. Marian's funeral service will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in the New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road Kempton, PA 19529, with a calling period to begin at 9:30AM. Interment in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Laura Stoneback will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marian, sent directly to New Bethel Church. The Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019
