Marian E. Paul, 87, formerly of Allentown, passed away May 27, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the widow of Donald H. Paul, who passed away in 2010. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Fanny (Lipkin) Epstein.



Survivors: Daughter, Laurie and her husband Dr. David Strassman; Brother, David Epstein; Granddaughters, Mandy Leef and her husband William and Samantha Strassman and a Great Granddaughter. She was predeceased by a Daughter, Nancy in 1978 and a Son, Howard in 2017.



Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions: may be made to Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA 18104



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store