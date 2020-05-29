Marian E. Paul
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian E. Paul, 87, formerly of Allentown, passed away May 27, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the widow of Donald H. Paul, who passed away in 2010. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Fanny (Lipkin) Epstein.

Survivors: Daughter, Laurie and her husband Dr. David Strassman; Brother, David Epstein; Granddaughters, Mandy Leef and her husband William and Samantha Strassman and a Great Granddaughter. She was predeceased by a Daughter, Nancy in 1978 and a Son, Howard in 2017.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: may be made to Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA 18104

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved