Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Community Church of Willow Street
212 Peach Bottom Rd
Willow Street, PA
Entombment
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
1700 Airport Rd
Allentown, PA
Marian E. Ross

Marian E. Ross Obituary
Marian E. Ross, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, formerly of Emmaus, went home to be with the Lord Jan. 22, 2020 in Lancaster General Hospital. A celebration of Marian's life will be held on Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Visitation with her family 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Entombment Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020
