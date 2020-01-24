|
Marian E. Ross, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, formerly of Emmaus, went home to be with the Lord Jan. 22, 2020 in Lancaster General Hospital. A celebration of Marian's life will be held on Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Visitation with her family 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Entombment Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020