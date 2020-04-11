|
Marian Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Bullock 96, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Phoebe Home. She was the spouse of the late Robert Parker Bullock. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Ethel Martin (Smith) Zimmerman. She was employed at the former Eastern National Bank and Trust Co. now Wells Fargo. Marian was a proud and dedicated volunteer at the Phoebe Home for over 35 years.
She is survived by her son, Theodore and his spouse Fay, of Delray Beach, Florida; granddaughters Kristyne Bullock, an attorney and Dr. Valerie Bullock, a veterinarian; great grandchildren, Gabriella Fay Rafferty and Jackson Theodore Rafferty. She was predeceased by her brother, Earl F. Zimmerman Jr. and sister, Florence C. (Zimmerman) Ruhe.
Burial will be at the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements:Trexler Funeral Home
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Phoebe Ministries or at phoebe.org
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020