Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Elizabeth Bullock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Elizabeth Bullock Obituary
Marian Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Bullock 96, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Phoebe Home. She was the spouse of the late Robert Parker Bullock. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Ethel Martin (Smith) Zimmerman. She was employed at the former Eastern National Bank and Trust Co. now Wells Fargo. Marian was a proud and dedicated volunteer at the Phoebe Home for over 35 years.

She is survived by her son, Theodore and his spouse Fay, of Delray Beach, Florida; granddaughters Kristyne Bullock, an attorney and Dr. Valerie Bullock, a veterinarian; great grandchildren, Gabriella Fay Rafferty and Jackson Theodore Rafferty. She was predeceased by her brother, Earl F. Zimmerman Jr. and sister, Florence C. (Zimmerman) Ruhe.

Burial will be at the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements:Trexler Funeral Home

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Phoebe Ministries or at phoebe.org
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -