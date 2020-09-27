Marian Heimbach, 88, of Quakertown died September 17, 2020 in Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. She was the wife of Paul Heimbach. They were married February 24, 1951. Born in Milford Square, Pa she was the daughter of the late Frank & Elda (Urffer) Hunsberger. She was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church in Quakertown. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Kim Heimbach (Loree) of Charlotte, NC, three daughters Jan Wieand (Dennis) of Coopersburg, PA, Karen Parzych (Gary) of Trumbauersville, Pa, and Jill Frodin (Dave) of Longmont, CO. A sister Helen Henry. Seven grandchildren Seth, Adam, Evan Wieand, Katie, Calli Heimbach and Alex, Casey Parzych. Four great grandchildren Madison Mood, Michaela, Shelby, and Riley Wieand. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to West Swamp Mennonite Church 2501 Allentown Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951.