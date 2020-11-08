1/1
Marian L. Lee, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Her husband of 56 years, Dale R. Lee, died in 2018. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Earl T. and Elizabeth (Kelley) Cyphers. A graduate of St. Luke's School of Nursing, she was employed at St. Luke's before beginning her family. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fountain Hill. Marian has played an integral part in all aspects of Burnside Plantation since the city's initial purchase in 1985. Recently a road was named 'Marian Way' in her honor. She served as Coordinator of Volunteers and Burnside Crafters among other responsibilities. She loved sewing and was a former Girl Scout leader.

Surviving are a son, Christopher of Fountain Hill; daughters, Deborah Gallagher of Bethlehem and Jennifer Lee of Pleasant Gap; six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Services and burial will be private. Services have been entrusted to Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Burnside Plantation. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
