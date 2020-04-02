|
Marian L. Stolz of Allentown passed away on Sunday, March 29 at the age of 89. The daughter of John S. and Mary (Guydish) Lawrence, Marian was born in West Hazleton, PA in the midst of the Depression, yet recalled with fondness a wonderful childhood filled with family and friends. A graduate of West Hazleton High School in the Class of 1948, "Cookie" was a member of the marching band and only recently gave up her enjoyment of the clarinet. Marian studied Home Economics and Education at Marywood College in Scranton, PA and upon graduation in 1952 moved to Maryland to begin her teaching career. Less than a year later, on a blind date in Allentown, PA, Marian met the love of her life and in 1954 married Jack Stolz. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a dedicated elementary school teacher for 22 years at the Cathedral and St. Thomas More schools, Marian's talents shone through in the kitchen, at the sewing machine and in the classroom. She enjoyed bridge, travel, puzzle books, and a nice glass of wine with some cheese and crackers. As a gift to her grandchildren, Marian authored a cookbook titled, "Grammy's Recipes and Ramblings" in which she described the traditions of her Slovak heritage, the origin of favorite recipes, and her personal hints and tips for getting perfect results every time. Even after retirement, Marian never stopped being a teacher! Marian was a member of St. Thomas More Church and cherished the friendships she made through the church and school. Marian touched the lives of many and will be lovingly remembered always.
Marian was predeceased by her husband, Jack, her sister, Gertrude Kerrick and her brother, John Lawrence. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan McCauley (wife of the late Sean McCauley) of Allentown, Margaret Oehmke and husband John of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Catherine Hackney and husband John of Wilmington, DE; and seven grandchildren: Ryan, Joseph, Meagan, Tanner, Taylor, Shannon and husband Joseph Nikles, Elizabeth and husband Ted Washabaugh and daughter Charlotte Ruth.
Marian's life will be celebrated at a later date with notice given in advance. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information to be found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020