James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Northampton Memorial Shrine Cemetery
3051 Green Pond Rd.
Easton, PA
Marian M. Hayes Obituary
Marian M. Hayes, 92, of Palmer Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Hayes. They were married for 69 years before his passing in 2015. Born in Bethlehem Twp., she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Irene M. (Clause) Groff and was raised in the Farmersville area as were much of her family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing piano, crossword puzzles and loved animals. She is survived by her daughters, Linda D. Vallera (Anthony) of Palmer Twp.; Pamela J. Hayes of Florida; brother, Clayton Groff of North Versailles, PA; granddaughters, Farah L. Vallera and Stephanie L. Mathers both of Bethlehem and great grandson, Dawson T. Bochini of Palmer Twp.

Services: Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 6th at 1:00 p.m. in Northampton Memorial Shrine Cemetery, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton 18042. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
