Marian M. Peters
Marian M. Peters, of Allentown, passed away on May 31st at the age of 81. She was born in Walnutport to the late Frank and Lillian (Heiney) Kern and was predeceased by her husband Evan H. Peters Jr. in 2003 and her Sister Ellen Sheetz, and Brothers: Harvey, Herbie and Kelly Kern. She was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church. She is survived by Daughter: Dianne Peters, Son: Michael Peters, and 2 Grandchildren: Daniel and Peter. A viewing will be held on Saturday June 13th starting at 10AM to be followed by a Service at 11AM both will be held at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Ave. in Allentown. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.
