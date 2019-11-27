|
Marian S. Denny, 83 years, of Allentown, died Sunday November 24th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Jack D. Denny and celebrated 59 years of marriage this past March. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Irene E. (Kidd) Smith.
Marian was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown where she was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Women Board. She was on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Council and a past president of the Waldheim Civic Group. Marian worked as a Home Economist for West Penn Power and a Sales Rep for Lifetouch School Studio. She was a graduate of Indiana State University of Pennsylvania.
Marian had a genuine love of life. She had a gift for poetry, bringing others closer together, and finding joy everywhere. Surviving along with her husband Jack are her children, daughter Susan J. Hall and her husband Tim, sons John C. Denny and his wife Anne, and Steven M. Denny; grandchild Ryan Jack Denny; nieces and nephews, and many, many beloved friends.
Memorial services will be held at 9:00 Saturday November 30, 2019 in Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. Reception in Church parlor to follow immediately after service.
Marian had a great spirit, sparkle, and sense of style. She requested that nobody wear black to her memorial service. We suggest you wear the most colorful outfit you can find.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name care of Asbury Methodist Church or to Turning Point at turningpointlv.com. The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua will be arranging the services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019