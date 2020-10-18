1/1
Marian V. Prosperi
Marian V. (Kajmo) Prosperi, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William J. Prosperi. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Matejicka) Kajmo. Marian was a graduate of Hellertown High School. She was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Church, and currently a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Bethlehem, Twp.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Marianne Prosperi of Bethlehem; son, William D. Prosperi and wife, Victoria, of Bath; brother Paul Kajmo of Hatboro ; grandchildren, Tori DeLeon, Anthony Posivak, Samantha Schmoyer, Tabatha Benner, and Laura Stubits; great-grandchildren Carter, Lucian, Sabrina, Chelsea, Vicki and Steven; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Kajmo, Julia Kajmo, Irene Strohl, Lillian Fritchman, John Kajmo and Carl Kajmo.

SERVICES: The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a funeral service at 6 P.M. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
