Marian W. Jeffery
Marian W. Jeffery, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Lukes's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles R. Jeffery and a daughter, Linda M. Jeffery.

Born in Easton, PA to parents Elizabeth and Charles Weaner, she was a lifelong Pennsylvania resident, calling Bethlehem her home for over 60 years. Marian was educated in Easton and graduated from the Bethlehem Business School. She was a skilled stenographer, working in retail and insurance and later ran a medical office. Marian was a lifelong volunteer and firmly believed in giving to her community. She served as a Brownie Troop Leader and Cub Scout Den Mom. She was passionate about history and held positions as Docent and board member of the Kemerer Museum of Bethlehem.

Marian had a deep and abiding faith that was evident to any and all who knew her. She was Trustee and member of Wesley Methodist Church of Bethlehem where she taught Sunday School and facilitated Bible studies.

She was a St. Luke's Hospital volunteer and avid reader who was very proud of the work she had done in the library at Traditions of Hanover where she lived prior to her passing.

Marian is survived by four children (Alan, Don, Dave and Rog), their spouses (Peg, Cherylann, Tricia and Lisa), nine grand-children and two great-grand-children.

To those who survive her, she was Mom or Nanny, an elegant, thoughtful, purposeful, compassionate and loving woman. She was our matriarch, a beacon in a world turned upside-down. She was knowledgeable on a broad array of subjects, a natural conversationalist, with unparalleled memory and a sharp mind. Those who knew and loved her will cherish every moment they were able to spend with her. She will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Nisky Hill Cemetery of Bethlehem. A face mask will be required and social distancing regulations will apply. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Heart Association.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Nisky Hill Cemetery of Bethlehem
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
