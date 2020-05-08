Mariana G. Tossas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mariana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mariana G. Tossas passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Curtis Frindt. She worked at Martin Guitar for 10 years. She was a very outgoing person who loved anything racing, Nascar and loved watching nephews race Go Karts and 4 wheelers. Mariana never missed a race.

Loved collecting angel figures and liked to go hiking, visit waterfalls and go to the casinos. She loved her 2 dogs, Shadow and Micky. She will be truly missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
I will miss you love. You were my everything
Curt
Significant Other
May 8, 2020
I will miss you love. You were my everything
Curt Frindt
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved