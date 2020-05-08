Mariana G. Tossas passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Curtis Frindt. She worked at Martin Guitar for 10 years. She was a very outgoing person who loved anything racing, Nascar and loved watching nephews race Go Karts and 4 wheelers. Mariana never missed a race.



Loved collecting angel figures and liked to go hiking, visit waterfalls and go to the casinos. She loved her 2 dogs, Shadow and Micky. She will be truly missed by all.



